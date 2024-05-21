Female artists converge for Six Swans

By Osa Mbonu-Amadi

Six female artists have found a common ground, capturing the essence of grace in a water bird as each artist brings into the gathering the diversity of creativity. Their group art exhibition titled “Six Swans” opens on May 25, ending June 1, 2024, at Signature Beyond Art Gallery, Awolowo Road, Ikoyi, Lagos.



According to Signature, the exhibiting artists – Useh Akpoghene Caroline, Amaghiro Chiamaka Lilian, Baliki Audu, Eberechukwu Lucia Okoro, Elizabeth Chioma Ekpetorson and Faith Michael – have merited their spots in the group exhibition based on each artist’s unique style and technique.



“Incorporating the symbolism of swans into the “Six Swans” exhibition adds a layer of depth and meaning to the artwork on display,” Signature stated. “Swans are revered for their grace, beauty and transformative nature, qualities that parallel the diverse and intricate works created by our featured artists.” The gallery says by aligning the exhibition with the graceful symbolism of swans, the gathering aims to create a cohesive and immersive experience for art lovers.



The gallery assures that the exhibition will give guests rare window to explore the themes of beauty, transformation and self-discovery through the lens of each artist’s unique perspective.



Within the symbolism of Swans, Useh Akpoghene stated that the fanciest spike that beautifies the environment is the presence of people with traits and colors of different shades, class, look, creed and volume that are unified to encourage accommodation and compassion. She noted that “Art has been a mediator to addressing societal, political, economic and eco-system issues.”



Akpoghene’s art is an awakening for what has been described as “a constant search and alternative to materials innovations.” Also imbedded in her strength is “a search to help figure out how the creative world can still span without a limitation to a specific medium.” Among her aims is to apply materials manipulation with a burning zeal to always infuse something new to each body of work.



For Audu, the “Six Swans” gathering strengthens her passion in highlighting challenges and prospects of women and the girl child. “As a female artist, my work serves as a canvas for the silent struggles and resilient spirit of women and children,” Audu said in her artist statement. “Drawing inspiration from traditional henna dot patterns, I aim to capture the essence of the challenges women and children encounter in a world that often impose limitations.”



Ekpetorson’s life experiences inform her artistic practice in the same way the art in itself continues to have tremendous influence over the artist’s existence. “In rendering my compositions, I employ human forms as muse, thereby harnessing my feelings, conjuring memories and putting a stamp on the feeling resident in my work,” Ekpetorson said. “In the past, I have encircled my works within an impressionist – cubist root, right now, all art movement labels are stripped off. I am an artist of diverse expressions, with a penchant for nudes and portraits. This is to highlight the importance of perceiving beyond physical attributes.”



Amaghiro’s works, according to her statement, primarily encompasses quenchless search for her ‘whats and whys’ through her programmed structure. She disclosed how her search for object of admiration has been a great influence to her creativity.



“For every stroke and smudges realised comes with the struggle and the intention to say something, to make a mark and draw my viewer to ‘come and see’. I consider the art of drawing as the life of every work of art, especially in its rhythmic motion.”



Energised by the death of her father, Eberechukwu found a safe space for her artistic expression, releasing her grief through reachable mediums. And overtime, it became a tool to convey her thoughts and emotions. Her works have been described as impression of diverse human experiences and memories, subtly interwoven in carefully laid down brush strokes and dramatic scenes.



Through her works, Eberechukwu hopes to capture and immortalize priceless memories which ‘we’ tend to forget. Her paintings create an inviting sweet-sour aura of nostalgia capable of drawing in her audience into itself with hopes of causing a reoccurring memory in the mind of the viewer.



As one of the fresh and rising artists, Michael comes with a natural dexterity in painting. Her realistic depictions are mostly in figurative forms brushed up with muted, yet conversational colors. Her brushwork illuminates the voices of her subjects on canvas. Michael evokes emotional scenes from her perspective of life using her paintings to strengthen the weak.