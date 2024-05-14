FEC okays establishment of startup hub in U.S

President Bola Tinubu

By Gift ChapiOdekina

The Federal Executive Council, FEC, has approved plans to convert a property of the Federal Government in San Francisco, United States, to a Nigerian Digital Technology Exchange Programme Hub, also known as Nigeria Startup House.

Bosun Tijani, the Minister of Communication, Innovation and Digital Economy, disclosed this in a statement on X yesterday.

Tijani said the ministry secured two approvals that offered significant opportunities for Nigerians in general.

He said while the first approval is on the establishment of a startup hub in the US, the other is on the provision of an additional 90,000 kilometres (km) of fibre optic cable to complement the existing connectivity infrastructure.

Speaking about the startup house, the minister said the development would go a long way in attracting foreign direct investments to the country.

“As we work towards achieving key elements of our Trade and IEC strategic blueprint pillars, the Nigerian Startup House will play a critical role in promoting Nigeria’s economic interest, attracting foreign direct investment and improving the visibility and positioning of Nigeria’s startup ecosystem to attract funding and expertise from global markets and organisations represented in the San Francisco Bay Area and beyond,” he said.

“The San Francisco Bay Area, and nearby Silicon Valley, is recognised globally as a major source of startup ecosystem funding, with a combined GDP value of just over $929 billion and is home to over 200 of the largest companies in the world by revenue.

“In addition, most of the $1.3 billion funding sourced by Nigerian technology startups in 2023 alone came from Venture Capital funds in the Bay Area.”

Tijani said while the ownership of the Nigeria Startup House will remain with the Federal Government, it would be managed by a consortium of Nigerian digital technology companies who will provide non-public funding for the operations of the startup house.