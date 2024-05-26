FCT’s DRTS unveils self-service portal for easier vehicle registration

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: The Directorate of Road Traffic Services DRTS in the Federal Capital Territory FCT, said its self-service portal which was launched recently, has helped to make the vehicle registration process easier for car owners and allow the select their own number plates.

Since its inception some months ago, the portal (drts.self-service.fctevreg.com) has provided unprecedented convenience to the motoring public, allowing vehicle owners to register, renew, and select their number plates from the comfort of their homes.

Director of the DRTS, Dr. Abdulateef Bello said the initiative represents a pioneering move in the country, significantly streamlining a process that was previously cumbersome and time-consuming.

“The introduction of the DRTS Self-Service Portal marks a significant advancement in public service delivery, highlighting our commitment to leveraging technology for improved user experience.

“By providing a seamless, automated, and transparent process, we are setting a new standard for vehicle registration in Nigeria”, he stated.

He said contrary to recent misrepresentations the sales and management of number plates fall under the jurisdiction of the Central Motor Registry (CMR) and not his office. “This distinction is crucial for understanding the responsibilities within the DRTS framework,” he stated.

According to him, the payment process for vehicle registration has been fully automated, eliminating the possibility of excess payments and ensuring that users can navigate the registration process with ease and confidence.

A critical aspect of the vehicle registration process is the issuance of number plates, which are produced by the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC). Currently, the operational capacity of the FRSC production plant is below optimal level, leading to a shortage of number plates.

However, Bello assured the public that discussions are ongoing to address these production issues to meet the growing demand.

Bello stressed the importance of public awareness regarding these changes, saying; “It is essential for the public to be responsibly informed and well-guided about the value changes in motor vehicle administration and the new improvements introduced to achieve efficiency and effectiveness in the services of DRTS.

“The DRTS Self-Service Portal is a groundbreaking initiative that simplifies vehicle registration, reduces bureaucratic bottlenecks, and encourages seamless transactions through digital solutions”, he added.

Bello therefore called for the cooperation and understanding of the motoring public, urging them to report any concerns to the Director’s Office or the newly transformed call centre at 02093606046.