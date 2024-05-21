FCTA moves to deepen reading culture in civil service

By Omeiza Ajayi

The Federal Capital Territory Administration FCTA has emphasized the need for its civil service to embrace the culture of reading in order to make them efficient managers of men and materials.

Minister of State, FCT, Dr Mariya Mamoud made the call at the maiden edition of the FCTA book exhibition organized by the Department of Reforms Coordination and Service Improvement RC&SI.

Dr Mamoud who canvassed for greater investments in the intellectual development of staff for the growth and development of the territory, identified books as windows to the world, offering insights, knowledge, and perspectives that transcend boundaries and time, stressing that the importance of continuous learning cannot be overstated.

Represented by the Permanent Secretary, Social Development Secretariat, Hajia Asma’u Mukhtar, the minister called on staff to equip themselves with the necessary tools and knowledge to navigate the complex challenges of the present situation and to enhance the value proposition to provide the needed services to the residents of the FCT.

She said; “This book exhibition serves as a testament to our commitment to fostering a culture of learning and growth within our administrative framework.

“It is a reflection of our belief that investing in the intellectual development of our staff is not just a noble endeavour but a strategic imperative.

“The diverse array of books on display covers a wide spectrum of subjects ranging from public administration and governance to urban planning, sustainability, economics, and beyond.

“Each volume holds within its pages the potential to inspire, educate, and empower us to become better leaders, decision-makers, and agents of positive change.

Speaking in the same vein, FCT Head of Service, Dr. Samuel Atang, said books have always been a cornerstone of knowledge and wisdom, and their role in shaping minds and societies is unparalleled.

Represented by the Permanent Secretary Women Affairs, Mr. Adetoyi Rabiu Kolawale, the Head of Service said the theme of the exhibition; “Enhancing Intellectual Capacity for Effective Service Delivery” underscores the critical link between knowledge and performance.

“As public servants, educators, and community leaders, we understand that the quality of our service delivery is directly proportional to the depth of our understanding and the breadth of our skills.

“Intellectual capacity is not merely about acquiring information; it is about nurturing the ability to think critically, solve problems creatively, and make informed decisions that benefit our communities”, he stated.

Earlier, the Acting Director, Reforms Coordination and Service Improvement in the FCTA, Dr Jumai Ahmadu, stressed that the exhibition was to enhance the professional capabilities of civil servants in line with the 6th Pillar of the Federal Civil Service Strategy and Implementation Plan 2021-2025 (FCSSIP25).

She emphasized that by investing in intellectual development, civil servants would not only enrich themselves, but also enhance their value proposition as individuals and as an organization.

“By embracing life long learning, we equip ourselves with the tools necessary to navigate the challenges and seize the opportunities that lie ahead”, she said.