FCT police orders investigation into alleged murder of skit maker

Police

Following the alleged killing of a skit maker, Chidike Emmanuel, by suspected herdsmen in Abuja on Saturday, the FCT Police Command has commenced investigations to ascertain the remote and immediate cause of death.

Sources said the skit maker was among six persons attacked on Saturday night by herdsmen at Mpape but lost his life after the incident and was taken to the mortuary.

Following the attack, the friends who had gone for a night out scampered in different directions for safety of their lives. Chidike was subsequently found dead, and the incident reported at the Mpape Police Station.

One of the victims of the attack, a lady, Imaobong Loveline, reported the incident to the Mpape Police station and later raised alarm that Chidi’s lifeless body was found in the mortuary.

In a post on social media, Imaobong showed the corpse of the skit maker, saying, “The guy in the picture is lying lifeless in the mortuary; he was attacked by Fulani men.

“Any lead to his family members would be appreciated. They should please go to Mpape’s new police station, Berger Quarry. Please repost till it gets to them.”

“Six of us were attacked by herdsmen, and he died in the process. We’re currently looking for information about any of his family members,” she added.

Furthermore, she gave an update, saying, “His closest relative in Abuja has reached out and visited the police station.

“The police are putting in efforts to make sure the perpetrators will be apprehended. Thank you to everyone who contributed to the success of this.”

Reports are, however, emerging that Chidi had no family in Abuja but that his family is in Lagos.