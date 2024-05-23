FCT police convicts over 300 Baban Bola boys, sends them to jail – CP

…Nabs another 150 of them

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Commissioner of Police, FCT, CP Benneth Igweh disclosed on Thursday that over 300 scavengers popularly known as Baban-bola who rob residents, break into people’s homes have been convicted in court and sent to prison.

Igweh made this known while parading another set of 150 arrested scavengers at the State Anti-Robbery Squad premises noting that the Police action followed numerous petitions and complaints about the criminal activities of the scavengers.

He said, “Following numerous petitions and complaints about the criminal activities of these scavengers, we launched a two days’ operation to rid the FCT of the menace. They (Baban- Bola) hide under the guise of scavengers to perpetrate all sort of evil.”

“They rob people of their phones, personal belongings. They break into people’s homes and steal home appliances. We recovered guns, generators, Household materials which were stolen from them. We want to clean the city and put a stop to this criminality.”

“This fight to flush them out will continue until the city is clean and cleared of the menace of these Baban Bolas. They should go back to where they came from. Everybody should be involved in this fight to clean this city from this type of people (scavengers).

“I have warned that in FCT, it is no longer business as usual. They are involved in all the criminality. All of them were arrested from the scene of crime with various dangerous weapons, knives, cutlasses, sword, we recovered some guns from some of them.

Commenting on the arrest of Mr. Madu Onuorah, former Abuja Bureau Chief of Guardian Newspapers by the Police in Abuja, CP Igweh said it was true the Police arrested him.

“You see, it is true that the Police work hand in hand with journalists. That does not mean journalists are immuned from arrest when they commit offence.

“The Police from Ebonyi state arrested him based on a petition against him. As Police, we work together provided there is a valid reason for his arrest.

He added that in due course, Ebonyi Police Command will brief the media based on their investigation, as to why he was arrested.