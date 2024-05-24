FCT CP orders investigation into killing of resident, Onyebuchi Anene

Remands officer responsible for the shooting in custody.

By Kingsley Omonobi

Following the tragic incident that resulted in the untimely demise of one Oyebuchi Anene of Byazhin Abuja on May 22, 2024, at about 9.45am when a Police officer opened fire on him, the Commissioner of Police, FCT, CP Benneth Igweh has directed the DC Criminal Investigation Department to commence immediate and discreet investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of the deceased.

Spokesman of the command, SP Joephine said, “While the police officer responsible for the accidental discharge is in custody, the CP expresses profound and heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and the public at large.

“He unequivocally condemns the unprofessional and disheartening conduct of the police officer and assures family and the public of swift justice. “Further development will be communicated in due course.”