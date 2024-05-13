FCT CP orders investigation into alleged murder of FIRS staff

By Kingsley Omonobi

Following the alleged killing of a staff of the Federal Inland Revenue Service, FIRS, by unknown persons at the weekend, the FCT Police Commissioner, Benneth Igweh, has ordered an investigation

The police command said in a statement yesterday that “the resulting untimely demise of Khalid Ahmed Bichi on May 10, 2024, at approximately 8:45pm, prompted the Commissioner of Police FCT command CP Benneth Igweh, to order a thorough and discreet investigation into the circumstances surrounding this regrettable event.

“Expressing profound condolences to the bereaved family, CP Benneth Igweh unequivocally frowns on this cowardly act and assures both the family and the public of swift justice.

“The diligent pursuit of the perpetrator(s) is underway, with every effort being made to ensure they are apprehended and brought to justice.

“Furthermore, CP Benneth Igweh reaffirms the unwavering dedication of FCT police command to enhance the security landscape of the territory, continually adapting strategies to effectively combat evolving criminal activities.

“Updates on this matter will be provided in due course.”