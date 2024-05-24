FCCPC visits Bauchi on fact-finding mission over price hike in commodities

By Charly Agwam – Bauchi

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission has visited Bauchi in its quest to ascertain the high cost of goods in the market.

The Council conducted surveys in major markets of Bauchi metropolis to ascertain the cause of increase in prices of certain goods.

Speaking during the its visit to Muda Lawal and Railway markets, the Acting Executive Vice Chairman, Dr. Adamu Abdullahi, noted that understanding of the issues is key to protecting the consumer.

He reiterated that the Commission has been engaging in fact-finding interactions with traders’ associations and marketers to ascertain factors responsible for the continuous hike in food prices.

He maintained that first hand data will help government find solution to the problem, saying that the priority of the Commission is to unlock the markets and address key consumer protection and competition issues affecting the prices of commodities in the food sector.

The Commission’s Acting Executive Vice Chairman, Dr. Adamu Abdullahi, represented by the NorthEast Coordinator, Waja Dauda Ahmadu said that the Commission would compile its report and advise the government on how to address the hike in prices of goods.

“FCCPC’s surveillance efforts suggest participants in the food chain and distribution sector including wholesalers and retailers are allegedly engaged in conspiracy, price gauging, hoarding and other unfair tactics to restrict or distort competition in the market.

“They restrict the supply of food, manipulate and inflate the price of food in an indiscriminate manner,” he said.

The Chairman of Traders at Muda Lawal market, Mikail Abubakar Garba attributed the problem to hoarders who engage in mopping up of grains.

“The problem of hike in prices of grains can be attributed to livestock feed millers who mop up grains in trucks from farms.

“They buy in trucks and take them to their stores. In most cases they buy in large quantities that could take them for a year-round. They have access to loans to buy and keep. The competition between animal and human beings is high.

“We call on the government to stop them from that act. They should be forced to go and farm those things. Doing that will reduce pressure on consumer goods,” he stated.