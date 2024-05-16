FCCPC seals popular warehouse in Ekiti over sales of substandard consumer goods

…pledges to evacuate more poor-quality products from state

By Rotimi Ojomoyela, Ado-Ekiti

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) on Wednesday sealed off a popular warehouse along Ikere road, Ado-Ekiti over sales of substandard consumer goods.

The commission, acting on intelligence, discovered that the warehouse distributes Grains, Pastries, Vegetable Oil, among others, that are not in line with the Act of the commission to sub-retail outlets in the state.

Speaking with journalists, the Director, Surveillance and Investigation Department of FCCPC, Boladale Adeyinka said there are disparities in product labeling like the batch numbers on the cartons and the products which could not give consumers the access to trace and track the original manufacturers.

Adeyinka noted that some grains in the warehouse are also substandard because they do not have batch numbers, production and expiry date, which are detrimental to the general wellbeing of the consumers.

She added that the warehouse violated the weighing requirements of products such as grains which are supposed to be 50kg but weigh less than what the consumers are paying for.

While checking for the authenticity of some products, Adeyinka revealed the Standard Organization of Nigeria (SON) scan code declared all the products invalid, because they did not emanate from the original manufacturer.

According to her, “The commission received an intelligence tip regarding what is going on within this business premises and we did our surveillance activities to scope the intelligence. Upon reasonable suspicion that those activities going on here violate consumers’ safety, violate the provisions of the FCCP Act particularly on safety of consumers’ products that are being sold here.

“The quality of the product that is being sold here, as well as the labeling standard in requirement for such fast moving consumers’ product.

“We decided to inspect the premises and to search the premises and confirm such obnoxious business practices that are contrary to the FCCPA here in Ado Ekiti.

“We discovered that the batch numbers on the waybill of the supply from the company and the product that were offloaded were not the same.

“We are unable to confirm the source of those products as the products itself do not have manufacturer’s batch number, even though it has expiry dates on them.

“We met with the supplier in the factory who identified himself as the sales rep. We also interviewed the driver that allegedly brought the product from the company. They both identified the waybill they were given from the company and all the way bill information does not tally in any way with the product supplied to this business premises.

“We have reasonable suspicions that those products are not the products from the factory because the waybill is contrary to the actual product on ground.

“The SON scan code that we used to verify the authenticity of the scanned SON numbers products authentication mark, declared the product invalid meaning that the product identification mark originally given to those products is not what is on the product in this premises”.

She said all the sub-standard products will be evacuated from the warehouse to their custody and investigation will continue till the commission exposes the main manufacturers or the third-party that is doctoring the products.

Adeyinka reinstated the commitment of the commission in ensuring that poor-quality and fake products are evacuated from Ekiti state for the safety and wellbeing of citizenry.

While urging business owners to verify the conformity of their products’ batches numbers and expiry dates, the Director tasked Nigerians to report any obnoxious activities in their vicinities and consume quality and verifiable products.