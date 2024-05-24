Falsehood against NNPCL VP, others should be condemned – Niger Delta group

By Henry Umoru

A group under the aegis of the 21st century youths of Niger Delta and Agitators with Conscience) 21st CYNDAC has condemned in very strong terms, alleged plots to blackmail the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, NNPCL.

The group warned against attempt to blackmail the Executive Vice President, Upstream of the NNPCL, Mrs Oritsemeyiwa Eyesan, with a view to creating rancour within the organization in a bid to curry what it described as favour and do the bidding of their paymasters.

In In a statement by the leader of the 21st century youths of the 21st CYNDAC, Izon Ebi, the Niger Delta group noted that those behind the plot were doing it for their selfish interest, just as it also described as mischievous taking too far the attempt to bring in the revered name of the Olu of Warri to the fray through the Pipeline surveillance contract.

Izon Ebi urged the MD/ group CEO of NNPCL, Mele kyari and the management team to disregard the organised move of falsehood and blackmail to inject bad blood among them.

The statement read: “It has come as a rude shock the attempt by a faceless group to bring conflict and attrition to the NNPC by throwing spurious allegations, blackmail and lies at persons and organizations in a bid to gain favour and strictly for the selfish interest of their paymasters.

“The 21century youths of Niger Delta and Agitators with conscience (21st CYNDAC) condemns in totality an attempt to blackmail the VP upstream of the NNPC, Mrs Omoteyinwa Eyesan and create rancour within the organization in a bid to curry favor and do the bidding of their paymasters.

“Mrs Omoteyinwa Eyesan is known to be a core professional as can be attested by her colleagues in the industry, an attempt to castigate and paint her in bad light at this juncture and jam heads at the management level in the organization is a deliberate attempt by this faceless organization to cause commotion in through deliberately spreading falsehood.

“Also, the attempt of bringing in the revered name of the Olu of Warri to the fray through the Pipeline surveillance contract is mischief taken too far.

“The 21st century youths will use this medium to state emphatically that the attempt at blackmail will not abide well as the govt. is trying to ramp up oil production in the Niger Delta to boost revenue. As such the Govt. should not take this attempt at causing rancour with levity..govt should caution these criminals representing fake contractors and oil thieves to nip this brewing crisis in the bud before it consumes us.

“To this end the 21st century youths of Niger Delta and Agitators with conscience urge the MD/ group CEO Mr Mylee kyari and the management team of the NNPCL to disregard the organised move of falsehood and blackmail to inject bad blood among them.

” The reputation of the First lady Sen. Remi Tinubu should not also be used by this faceless group in this dance of shame.”