Exponential Hub partners UNILAG, others on CBN’s financial literacy training

By Moses Nosike

In a bid to achieve Sustainable Development Goal 17, and drive access to financial inclusion, Exponential Hub, a member of Innovation Support Network (ISN), partnered with some educational institutions, LGAs, people living with disabilities (PWLDs), and others for the purpose of financial literacy training, reaching more than 2,000 people between January and April 2024.

The financial literacy training, a brainchild of CBN with major support from German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ) is targeted at helping women, youths and PWLDs across different sectors to understand the basic needs of budgeting, record keeping, savings etc. while avoiding fraud and scams.

The financial literacy training which took place on March 6, 2024, was held at the Constituency Office of the Member of the House of Representative, (MHR), Kosofe Federal constituency and Chairman of the House Committee on Women Affairs and Social Development, Mrs. Kafilat Adetola Ogbara, who supported over 200 women and youths to access the training. Mrs Ogbara explained how financial literacy improves socio-economic development in our communities especially as the training was delivered in a local dialect.

At the event, the Managing Consultant and founder of Exponential Hub, a division of Simply Exponential Consult Limited, Fayo Williams, in her own remarks, said “The training will help underserved communities to acquire financial skills, build confidence in trainees to face challenges in dealing with financial institutions, and develop ability to put together key elements to grow their business and household finances. On April 8, 2024, over a hundred members of the Ogbonge Women’s Cooperative were trained at Exponential Hub, off Allen Avenue, Ikeja.”

Amidst dancing and singing, the women also showed their appreciation on the insightful training and how they would deploy the skills learned in their day-to-day activities.

In addition, the President, Mrs Chinesa Asonye appreciated the management of Exponential Hub for all their efforts for sharing past and present experiences to enable women to be be financially buoyant and not fall victim of fraud and scams. “Our appreciation goes to CBN for creating this training for women, to help us gain financial freedom and have a voice in the society”, she said.

On April 24, 2024, Exponential Hub collaborated with UNILAG to train the students and members of various staff unions. This happened after several productive meetings with the Deputy Vice-Chancellor development services, Prof. Ayo Atsenuwa and Dr. Ayodele Shittu, the coordinator of the career development services unit UNILAG.

Responding to the training, Dr. Shittu said, “We have just had a one-day financial literacy training for both staff and students of this great institution, it was a WOW event. We have been exposed to the nitty-gritty of financial services, and the concepts of fraud and scams, our youths and some of their tutors are leaving the venue better informed on how to save, invest, and to mitigate against the risk of scams and fraudsters. We look forward to more training”.