Experts push for entrepreneurship in basic education curriculums

From left: Associate Professor of Entrepreneurship and Management, Lagos Business School, Dr. Henrietta Onwuegbuzie, Senior Consultant BMI Finishing School Engr. Unachukwu Nnamdi, and President, Tehila Music Dr. Timothy Ogboruche, during the upcoming Incubating African kid entrepreneurs for next-Gen Impact conference in Lagos.

By Olayinka Ajayi

The Chairman of Business Matters incubators-catch them young, BMI-CTY, Mr. Nnamdi Unachukwu, has disclosed moves by its firm to inculcate entrepreneurship into basic academic curricula in Nigeria.

Fielding questions from newsmen, he explained that a new era in education is emerging—one that champions the spirit of entrepreneurship from the very corridors of primary schools.

He said, “We are innovating ways of integrating entrepreneurship into academic curricula for basic education. The initiative provides students with the required entrepreneurial skills needed to succeed as next-generation builders.

“The significance of fostering a mindset of innovation, creativity, and problem-solving among students is beckoning in Nigeria, and cultivating entrepreneurial skills and mindset in a child is easier. It makes the child creative, innovative, risk-taking, and a wealth-builder.”

The impact of entrepreneurship education extends far beyond the classroom, shaping the trajectory of children’s lives and influencing the future trajectory of entire nations.

“By equipping primary school students with the knowledge, skills, and mindset they need to thrive in a rapidly evolving world, Nigeria and Africa are laying the foundation for a new era of innovation, prosperity, and opportunity.”.

Also speaking, the Associate Professor of Entrepreneurship at Lagos Business School and a certified management consultant, Henrietta Onwuegbuzie, added that the initiative would foster proactiveness in the children and help build future employment in the country.

According to her, inculcating entrepreneurial skills in children would ease dependence on job seekers and create a robust local economy.