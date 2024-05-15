Experts fault cyber security levy, list hindrance to voluntary tax compliance

By Obas Esiedesa, Abuja

Tax experts have faulted the recent bid by the Federal Government to impose a 0.5 percent levy on electronic bank transfers, saying the move “amounts to draining the blood of the people”.

Speaking at the 26th Annual Tax Conference organised by the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria, CITN, in Abuja they commended President Bola Tinubu for suspending its implementation.

The conference has the theme: Sustainable tax culture and economic roadmap for nation building.

In his remarks at a panel session, Professor Abiola Sanni, University of Lagos, said the claims by the proponents of the cybersecurity levy that it would raise N3 trillion for the government was misleading.

According to him, “When we have a cybercrime levy, you do not have to be an expert to know that it is dead on arrival, because the driver of the ship has said I am not going to do certain things no matter what we may have in our tax policy document.

“What we need to do now is to have a good gate keeping policy system so that we do not have spoilers that will muddle the water. We cannot start a culture today and expect it to evolve tomorrow, we must be patient. We cannot think that we will make N3 trillion, the way the promoters of the cyber security levy have said. It is not possible unless we want to be draining the blood of the people”.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, the CITN President/Council Chairman, Mr. Samuel Agbeluyi praised the Federal Government for its effort to reform the country’s tax system

Agbeluyi noted that with the government relying heavily on non-oil revenue to fund the 2024 budget, it was important to build a sustainable tax culture capable of improving government tax revenue significantly.

He said: “I must add that, in building a sustainable tax culture in Nigeria, governments at all levels have great role to play. Taxation, in all its aspects, demands the utmost level of professionalism due to its critical importance to economic sustainability.

“In furtherance of efforts at sustaining a tax paying culture, it is important to emphasize judicious use of tax revenue to engender trust between government and the taxpayer thereby entrenching a taxpaying culture and by extension contributing to nation building.

“At the sub national level, particularly at the various revenue authorities, there is the need to invest in technology and people to effectively track revenues in the digital space including crypto currency to maximise government revenue flow. It is also key to provide support to the revenue authorities by way of financial and administrative autonomy to empower them to effectively administer taxes”, he added.

In his paper presentation, Managing Consultant, B. Adedipe & Associates, Dr. Biodun Adedipe noted that taxation is a global challenge that comes with varying issues across different jurisdictions.

He called for more transparency in the administration of taxes in Nigeria, adding that the general perception in the country is that expanded taxation gives more money to corrupt government officials.

He said: “Particular emphasis should be on improved transparency in governments fiscal operations, automate as many of the activities in tax administration as possible, strict monitoring and evaluation of process outcomes, supported with consequences for errant behaviour, especially on the part of tax administrators.

“If tax revenue increases significantly by widening the tax net and deliberate interventions in the informal sector, especially those having potential to scale to become formal, it can accelerate development enablers such as Infrastructure renewal; technology leverage; reduced dependence on oil revenue”.