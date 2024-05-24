Expert emphasizes crucial role of right processes in enabling business scalability

By Etop Ekanem

Abimbola Adegbite, a seasoned Control Engineering Expert, has stressed the importance of implementing the right processes to enable business scalability, growth, and operational efficiency.

Disclosing a recent media statement, Adegbite highlighted the need for solid, repeatable processes to manage growth without compromising quality or efficiency.

Adegbite emphasized the importance of asset visibility, efficient tracking, and standardization across regions to maintain consistency and speed. She also noted the need for continuous improvement through regular reviews and incorporation of new technologies and methodologies.

Investing in employee training and government support through subsidized access to state-of-the-art assets and protective policies are also crucial for scalability.

“Right processes are the backbone of scalable and sustainable business growth,” Adegbite concluded.

With her expertise in asset management, data analysis, and strategic decision-making, Adegbite is dedicated to driving innovation and efficiency in the engineering and telecommunications industries.