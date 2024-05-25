Expert calls for robust intellectual property protection to foster innovation, economic growth

By Etop Ekanem

Yusuff Giwa, a renowned Data Analyst and AI/ML Engineer, has stressed the need for a robust intellectual property, IP, protection to encourage innovation and drive economic growth.

Giwa, in a statement, advocated stronger IP laws, integration of advanced technologies, and education to safeguard creators’ rights.

He explained that without adequate IP protection, innovators may be discouraged from investing in new technologies. He further highlighted the need for stronger IP laws, particularly in emerging markets in Africa.

“Robust IP protection can drive economic growth by encouraging investment in research and development.” He added.

Giwa calls for collaboration between governments, educational institutions, and the private sector to develop comprehensive policies that protect intellectual properties and educate stakeholders.

The expert emphasizes the importance of continuous education and awareness campaigns to bridge the gap in understanding IP value and protection.

He notes, “Leveraging advanced technologies like blockchain and AI can enhance IP protection. A proactive approach to IP protection is crucial, setting up systems and technologies to prevent violations before they occur.”

Giwa’s call to action underlines the foundational role of intellectual property protection in sustaining technological progress and economic growth, serving as a reminder for policymakers, businesses, and creators worldwide.