Ex-staff vs NIBSS: Industrial Court adjourns hearing till Nov 25

By Henry Ojelu

Justice A. N. Ubaka of the National Industrial Court, NIC, in Lagos has fixed November 25, for hearing in the suit filed by a former Chief Risk and Compliance Officer, Temidayo Adekanye against the alleged wrongful termination of his appointment by the Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System, NIBSS.

Justice Ubaka fixed the date after lawyers representing both parties in the suit appeared before her in the suit which was slated for mention.

While Wahab Shittu, SAN, appeared for Mr Adekanye, Dr Kemi Pinheiro, SAN appeared for NIBSS.

In his court filing, Adekanye had alleged that his sack by NIBSS was unlawful and due to the fact that he had uncovered some fraudulent activities in the organisation.

He pointed out that his action as Chief Risk Officer of the organisation was to save the organization from collapse and the ensuing economic catastrophe which will invariably have a negative effect on the integrity of the financial system of the country.

Adekanye further claimed that his appointment was unlawfully terminated in February this year following his discovery of some fraudulent activities in the organisation which according to him was capable of affecting the banking system in the country.

He stated that in the absence of feasible action after he reported the matter to the Managing Director of NIBSS, he subsequently escalated his complaints to the Board Audit and Risk Committee on November 13, 2023 but that the complaints were never investigated.

The claimant also averred that other concerns he raised includes Afrigo and NQR fraud, Hyper Converged Infrastructure, HCI, implementation, purchase of land at Eko Atlantic in 2023, lack of due care in critical operational process with severe industry impact, which included a deliberate denial and lack of access to data, first line control failures, inadequate processes and system documentation to carry out further reviews of operational losses among many others.

Rather than act swiftly on the concerns raised by him, Adekanye alleged that NIBSS management changed its corporate structure and organogram to eliminate his office in a calculated attempt to oust his jurisdiction and stultify his duties as the Chief Risk and Compliance Officer.

He wants the court to among other things, declare his sack unlawful to order defendant to pay him N250 million as special and general damages as well as another N150 million as exemplary damages for the infringement of his fundamental rights.

NIBSS in it’s defense however refuted the allegation and insisted that Adekanye was relieved of his duties for suppressing an audit report that had indicted him.