Ex-Gov Udom urges FG to subsidise air travels for affordable transportation

Udom

By Nnasom David

In a bold stance against prevailing Western ideologies, former Governor Emmanuel Udom of Akwa Ibom has urged the Federal Government, FG, to consider subsidizing air travel to enhance accessibility and spur economic growth.

The former governor made the call while addressing pressmen ahead of Ibom Air’s five years anniversary on June 7th, 2024.

Speaking passionately about the critical role of transportation in economic development, Udom emphasized that providing concessions to the aviation industry could catalyze business creation and employment opportunities.

“There’s no country on planet earth that does not have a kind of subsidy for the citizens. I’m not calling for subsidy for airline business but they should be given preference on certain things because we operate from the same market.

“The economy of any country cannot move or grow if people cannot move from one point to another”, Udom asserted.

Highlighting the interconnectedness between transportation and economic activities, be stressed the need for the government to prioritize concessions for the aviation sector to ensure the smooth movement of goods, services, and people.

“I think there are some concessions that should be given to the entire aviation industry so that we can move on. Once there are activities people will create businesses and then create employment and there would be improvement in the economic activities in the country. I think we need to look at it because it’s a very delicate industry”, he said.

Reflecting on the achievements of Ibom Air, Udom expressed pride in the airline’s accomplishments, particularly its acquisition of modern aircraft such as the A223 series, he underscored the importance of innovation and creativity in overcoming challenges.

Expressing confidence in the airline’s ability to thrive under current management, he credited the success of Ibom Air to effective leadership and adherence to a solid foundation laid during his tenure as governor.

“If you check Ibom air, they have a cultural system. And, look at it right now, a brand new airline, A223 series and tell me why they will not survive. And by the grace of God very soon, another one is coming.

“So, as long as they keep the culture, and they keep the management and they build on the foundation that I have been laid, I think I have absolute confidence in the current management, ” Udom said.