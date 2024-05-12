Every giver has a special place in my heart – Sarah Martins

By Ayo Onikoyi

Curvy Nollywood actress isn’t exactly a woman to be seen and not heard. She appears to have moved on after being caught in the Yul Edochie-May Edochie-Judy Austin’s crossfire. In a recent chat with Potpourri the actress reveals how a man can get access to her heart.

“ A giver, be a giver, continue to be a giver and never stop being a giver. Every giver has a very special place in my heart and every giver is specially created by God,” she said.

Martins also revealed that she got married to the love of her life at the age of 19 years and gave out little about the marriage but let out just enough on why the marriage crashed.

“I used to believe so much in love until I got played by my ex husband who I married at the age of 19 as a virgin. Ever since then, my happiness and peace of mind comes first before considering any man’s heart and emotions,” she stated matter-of-factly.

Sarah Martins was born Chukwukere Sarah Ujunwa.She had her secondary education at Owerri Girls’ Secondary School in Imo State. She had her Ordinary National Diploma (OND) and Higher National Diploma (HND) at Ken Saro Wiwa Polytechnic before bagging a Bachelor of Science degree from University of Portharcourt, Rivers State.

She has carved a niche for herself in the Nigerian movie industry, featuring in some blockbuster movies. Some of such movies include, The Widows, Dangerous Mad Man, The Gods Are Wise, Family Lies, Feast of The Spirits and many more.