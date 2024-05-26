EPL: Teams who made it to UCL, Europa, Conference League after FA Cup final [See List]

Manchester United’s win in the FA Cup final means Chelsea will now compete in the UEFA Conference League.

Manchester United on Saturday defeated Manchester City 2-1 to emerge victorious in a thrilling FA Cup final showdown.

The victory not only secured the prestigious FA Cup for the Red Devils but also guaranteed their qualification for the UEFA Europa League.

Goals from Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo secured Erik ten Hag’s side the Cup.

Despite a late effort from Jeremy Doku to pull a goal back for Manchester City, it wasn’t enough to alter the outcome of the match.

Manchester United’s achievement means they will represent the Premier League in the upcoming Europa League campaign, joining Tottenham Hotspur as the league’s representatives in the tournament.

Prior to this match, Manchester City, Arsenal, Liverpool, and Aston Villa had already secured their spots in the UEFA Champions League.

However, Manchester United’s win in the FA Cup final means Chelsea will now compete in the UEFA Conference League, while Newcastle United misses out on European football entirely.

Champions League

Manchester City

Arsenal

Liverpool

Aston Villa

Europa

Man United

Tottenham

Conference League

Chelsea

