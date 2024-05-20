EPL: 5 outstanding African players of the season

There are some African players who were outstanding for their clubs during the 2023/24 EPL season. In this article, we shine the spotlight on them.

The 2023/2024 English Premier League (EPL) season came to a close on Sunday with Manchester City crowned champions, making it four in a row.

Some players shone brightly with outstanding performances for their clubs while others had an underwhelming season.

Here are five outstanding African players who were exceptional for their club in the just-concluded campaign:

Mohammed Kudus

The Ghanaian superstar justified his ‘big-money’ move from Ajax to West Ham with his high returns this season for the Hammers.

He was the standout performer for David Moyes’ side, chalking up 14 goals and six assists in all competitions.

One major highlight of his season was hitting his trademark celebration of sitting on pitch-side advertising hoardings, one that quickly spread like wildfire with several players imitating the celebration.

Yoane Wissa

In what was a difficult season for Brentford, Wissa’s goals were important to having the Bees escape relegation.

He bravely led Brentford’s frontline during long spells without the suspended Ivan Toney and injured Bryan Mbeumo.

Despite his absence with Congo at the 2023 AFCON, Wissa yet came back and proved his significance to the squad with crucial goals that were vital to scooping points.

Idrissa Gueye

The diminutive Senegalese midfielder unexpectedly rose up to be the hero of Everton’s survival in the league.

When it mattered most, Gueye, despite being a deep-seated midfielder, popped up with the goals that won matches for the club and helped them stay alive in the league.

Simon Adingra

After spending the last season on loan in Belgium, Adingra’s talent came to full shine this campaign with Roberto De Zerbi trusting him down the flanks in the colours of Brighton.

Amid the abundance of attacking talent in the squad, Adingra was able to hold his own, managing to end the season with six league goals,

He proved to be a threat to teams with his pace, guile and strength down the flanks, going on to end the season as one of Brighton’s best players.

Ola Aina

Aina was a delight to watch in the colours of Nottingham Forest with his solid defensive contributions and crafty offensive plays.

The Nigerian international grew into becoming one of the most important players for Nottingham Forest this season as they escaped relegation.

