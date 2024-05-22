Environmentalist, Olunusi advises FG on sustainable forest management

An Environmentalist, Bright olunusi, has urged the Federal Government to prioritize and put in place sustainable forest management in the country.

She noted that the country’s forest depletion and biodiversity loss are pressing issues, stressing that they demand immediate attention.

Making the call in a statement, on Wednesday, she said as we mark World Biodiversity Day, it is crucial to reflect on the state of our forests and the impacts of deforestation.

She pointed out that the percentage of forest area in Nigeria has declined from 29.12 per cent in 1990 to 23.57 per cent in 2021 (ESG, 2024), signifying a troubling trend.

She said: “Sustainable development, as defined by the United Nations (2023), is an approach to growth that prioritize meeting the needs of the present without compromising the ability of future generations to meet their own needs, and In the context of Nigeria, a country recognized as highly vulnerable to the impacts of climate change (The World Bank, 2022), this principle is not just a rhetoric, it requires a concerted effort.

“Agricultural practices and land use change pose significant challenges to the pursuit of sustainable growth in Nigeria. In the research conducted by Khadijat et al. (2021), forest cover is predicted to decline drastically by 2030 while we observe an increase in bare ground and agricultural land.

“This could be due to Land-use conflicts and climate change which have been identified as key factors exacerbating agricultural land use change in Nigeria according to Ihemezie & Dallimer (2021).

“This phenomenon often involves the abandonment of old cropland in favor of new terrain, leading to the conversion of forest reserves into farm settlements (Asifat et al., 2019).

“The consequences of deforestation extend beyond mere land use changes. Biodiversity loss is intensified as wildlife habitats are destroyed, posing threats to vulnerable African species such as elephants, gorillas, and chimpanzees as highlighted Adeyemi & Ayinde (2022).

“Forests play a crucial role as carbon sinks, absorbing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and mitigating climate change. However, the loss of forests diminishes this natural carbon storage capacity, leading to increased greenhouse gas emissions and further aggravating climate change.”

Charting the way forward for 2030 global targets (The Biodiversity Plan), she said: “

To address these alarming trends, the global agenda for World Biodiversity Day includes ambitious targets aimed at reversing biodiversity loss by 2030:

“Ensure all areas are under participatory, integrated, and biodiversity-inclusive spatial planning and management, bringing the loss of high biodiversity areas close to zero while respecting the rights of indigenous peoples and local communities. Restore at least 30% of degraded terrestrial, inland water, and marine and coastal ecosystems to enhance biodiversity and ecosystem functions.

“Additional targets emphasize the sustainable management of wild species to provide social, economic, and environmental benefits, particularly to communities dependent on biodiversity. Furthermore, the stakeholders also proposed that enhancing public awareness and education on biodiversity is crucial for fostering a culture of conservation and sustainable use.”