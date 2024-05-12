Enugu community asks Mbah, others to wade into Ogugu monarchy tussle

A group of Concerned Citizens of Ogugu Worldwide, has called on the leadership of Enugu state government led by Governor Peter Mbah, to use his good office to carry out a thorough investigation into the crises in Ogugu community, Awgu local government area of the state, with a view to total reconciliation and determination of the Traditional stool (Igweship) tussle which they said has caused irredeemable damages and denial of dividends of democracy in the community.

The group also asked all the Traditional Rulers in the state (Igwes), other title holders, political leaders, the academia, leaders of thought, businessmen of source and all well meaning sons and daughters of Ogugu community and the Ntegbenese clan, home and abroad, to stand up against intended desecration of their highly revered ancestral Ubaojene stool.

Ogugu, composed of three villages of Ezioha, Amanbor and Ibite, is the traditional head of the Ntegbenese clan made up of Ogugu, Owelli, Ihe, Agbogugu and Akegbe communities, perhaps, one of the biggest clans in Enugu state.

In a ‘Save Our Traditional Institution – a cry for urgent action’ petition, the community represented by Chief Ikenna Akubueze and Mazi Paul Chiako as Coordinators, stated that one Mr. Aloysius Ogbonna, presently parading himself as the traditional ruler-elect of the community, was not properly elected, but a product of a sham election, noting that Ogbonna till date has vehemently refused to fill an attestation form, which the group said, would have unveiled his person and character.

“He was even approached in his house after the election to fill the form but he still refused. What is he hiding?” the group queried.

The group maintained that Ogugu has law abiding citizens who fervently believe in the astute and pragmatic leadership of the present government of the state, culturally enriched autonomous community which thrive in all spheres of human endeavor, stating that in the Igbo traditional setting, the Igwe is seen as second to none and a revered institution recognized worldwide, closest to the people and a link between the government and the people.

“Owing to the importance of the revered institution of the Igwe, applicants therefore must be men of impeccable character, of no criminal record, ready to rule with a human face and from a family that is not troublesome. The concurrent legislature empowers the state through the ministry of chieftaincy affairs to ensure that the selection process of the Igwe of any community must be accorded stringent scrutiny to ward off individuals with questionable character finding their way either by crook or hood into such culturally and traditionally exalted position for either personal gains or bragging rights and Ogugu is not an exception,” the group said.

It recalled that since the demise of the HRH Igwe J.U Ochi, the Ubojene I of Ogugu, the community has faced multifaceted challenges in electing Ubojene II for 23 years.

“They used various state and community mechanism to rewrite the narratives and even going as far as taking the community to court but out of fear of disgrace possibly on the throne while facing various criminal cases, Chief Emmanuel Ogbonna (younger brother of the deposed Onowu) decided to withdraw the litigation he filled against the Ogugu community. The records are there for verification.

“A group of individuals led by the family of the deposed Onowu using the incumbent President General designate (now late) and others vowed to ensure that their preferred candidate (son of the deposed Onowu) is installed as Ubogene II irrespective of the rule of law whereas the election of the Igwe is guided by the constitution of Igwe institution (Ubojene) of Ogugu community Awgu LGA E.S.L.G.N. No 249 of 2010. These men decided on several occasions to subvert and ignore the tenets of the constitution without success until recently when the bubble busted by announcement of the said Ubojene II elect from the back door.”

They further recalled that the election for an Igwe (Ubojene II) started in the year 2009 when two prominent sons of the community, Chief Simon Ozoemena Egbo (GIDIM) and Chief Emmanuel Modebelu Ogbonna applied for the Igweship title, stating that both applicants stood equal before the people but with proper scrutiny of the applicants, and constitution of the Igweship, Chief Emmanuel Ogbonna was found wanting in some critical areas in terms of credibility.

“Chief E. M Ogbonna filled a suite in the court of law after losing on two separate Igweship elections (31st Dec 2009 and 3rd April 2010) to stop the third Igweship election slated for 7th August 2010, claiming victory in the previous elections despite the fact that the second Igweship election of 3rd April 2010 was declared inconclusive and also indicted him of malpractices. All efforts to make headway proved abortive.

“While the suit filed by Chief E. M Ogbonna was ongoing in court, Chief S. O Egbo (GIDIM) died. Chief E M Ogbonna was hopeful of victory in the court only to be indicted of charges that weighed him down such that he surrendered by withdrawing the case against the community without the knowledge of all concerned, how he did it nobody knows till today.

“An election was eventually slated for January 14th 2024, the news was met with high expectation and anxiety filled the community owing to antecedents of the previous attempts to elect another Igwe (Ubogene II). This time, the mother of all conspiracies was put in place. First the election date and venue were shrouded in mystery as only one contestant was fronted. After several agitations in form of calls, write-ups and a forced pre-election meeting held on 8th January 2024, the outcome was the admittance of a second aspirant.

“The meeting of the 8th January 2024 was the only meeting held before the election with the ministry in charge. The two applicants were Gidim Godwin Nkemdelim Egbo and Aloysius Ogbonna. Only one of the applicants (Gidim Godwin N Egbo) filled the Igweship and attestation form. The second contestant (Aloysius Ogbonna) did not fill the required forms. After the sham election, Mr. Aloysius Ogbonna was declared the winner despite the fact that he vehemently refused to fill the form which would have opened his person and character. He was even approached in his house after the election to fill the form but he still refused. What is he hiding? We are a people who occupy a strategic cultural position in the Ntegbenese clan and mind you the ancestors will at their own time sing their song.

“It is noteworthy to state that the burial ceremonies of both the Ubaojene 1 and the Onowu were not as a mark of respect attended by the man now seeking to occupy the stool. He was also absent at his father’s burial on 22nd March 2023, showing no respect and value for the occupants of the position now sought for and a sign of no respect for the Igwe Institution and for Ogugu community.

“We would not like to lose our cultural leadership of the Ntegbenese clan by installing an individual of questionable character. The cultural stool is not for sale and must not be desecrated. It is surprising to note that the other Igwes of Ntegbense clan were neither informed nor present during the sham election against an age long tradition of the clan. The reason behind such an act needs to be investigated before being tricked into coronation,” the group demanded.