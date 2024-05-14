Entrepreneurship, necessary catalyst for devt in Nigeria — Jennifer

By Fortune Eromosele

Nigerian skincare entrepreneur, Jennifer Osasenaga Edosomwan, popularly known as Jenny’s Glow, has emphasized the importance of entrepreneurship in driving development and job creation.

In a chat with Vanguard, she shared her journey, challenges, and successes in the skincare industry, highlighting the impact of entrepreneurship on individuals and society.

Jennifer, who hails from Edo State, Nigeria, developed a passion for skincare in 2017, driven by her desire to help people achieve confident, flawless skin.

She started her business, Jenny’s Glow, which has become one of the most selling Nigerian skincare and beauty products across the country and beyond.

According to Jennifer, her brand’s success can be attributed to its quality, affordability, and customer satisfaction.

She invests in continuous learning, attending workshops and conferences to stay updated on the latest skincare and beauty trends.

Her approach to product development involves research, formulation, testing, and refinement to ensure product quality, safety, and efficacy.

Jennifer advises aspiring female entrepreneurs to acquire entrepreneurial skills, work hard, and prioritize self-care and work-life balance.

She emphasized the importance of customer feedback, community engagement, and fostering loyalty and advocacy.

Her future plans for Jenny’s Glow include expanding the brand globally, launching new products, and continuing to prioritize customer satisfaction.

According to her, “I foster a strong sense of community and connection with my customers by encouraging customer engagement: I encourage customers to engage with my brand, and provide opportunities for them to share their feedback and ideas. This can help to build a strong sense of community, and foster loyalty and advocacy.

“My future plan for JENNYSGLOW skincare is massive, I’m working towards making sure the brands isn’t just a brand confined within Nigeria, but a brand that is Globally recognized. I’ve always believed that there’s no dream is too small or too big, so long there’s the determination to actually pursue it and do the needful to get it.

“I’m always excited about launch of new products or improved products, We have some products we’re still working on which I can’t wait to launch. Can’t disclose that for now till we’re done. But it’s most definitely something everyone should watch out for.”