Ensure athletes get best training environment, Tinubu urges sports administrators

By Chinedu Adonu

In accordance with the federal government commitment to develop sports, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has charged sports administrators to ensure that Nigerian athletes are given the best training environment to enable them compete at highest levels and bring glory to the nation.

President Tinubu gave the charge in Enugu Wednesday at the ongoing 1st National Council on Sports conference taking place at the old Government Lodge in Enugu.

The president, represented by the Minister of Special Duties, Zephaniah Jisalo, said that Nigeria should invest in sports development from primary school to tertiary stage so as to fish out talents in time.

“Our athletes deserve the best training environments to compete at the highest levels and to bring glory to our nation.

“We also need to invest in sports development right from the primary school,” he said, pointing out that to achieve this there ought to be collaboration between the government and the private sector.

“I want to emphasise the importance of collaboration. The government cannot do this alone. We need the active involvement of the private sector, non-governmental organisations, and International partners.

“Together we can build a robust sports ecosystem that supports our athletes and promotes healthy living among our citizens,” the president declares.

Speaking in similar manner, the Minister of Sports, Sen. John Owan Enoh, said that sports offered the youth the opportunity to have success in life and for this reason they should be engaged to unfold their potentials.

“Sports offers our youth a pathway to success, instill essential values of discipline, teamwork and resilience. Let’s prioritise youth engagement and talent development programmes to unlock their full potentials,” he urged.

Enoh said that his ministry has embarked on reforms meant at repositioning sports for optimum performance at home and abroad.

“We have embarked on reforms that would reposition Nigerian Sports globally and return us to our estwhile greatness and also give our sportsmen and women that single thing they have sought over the years,” he said, pointing out that, “Nigeria loves and cares for them as much as the love and care for Nigeria.”

The host governor, Barr. Peter Mbah, expressed joy that the state was given the all important opportunity to host the first National Council on Sports.

Mbah noted that Enugu has produced prominent men and women that excelled in various sports field such as Christian Chukwu, J. J Okocha, Power Mike among others, saying that the hosting of the Conference was well designed.