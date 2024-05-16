END TIME: Persons of faith urged to adhere to Christ teachings

An evangelist at John Honour Praise Initiative for Kingdom Peace, otherwise known as Global Kingdom Mission, Mr John Praise, has urged all persons of faith to adhere to Christ teachings, saying end time is near.

Praise encouraged religious leaders to practise what they preach, saying their lifestyle should serve as an example to unbelievers and those they lead.

According to a statement made available to Vanguard, the evangelist said it was time for sounding the alarm bell, stressing that it was necessary because Christ would soon come.

The statement reads: “This is the fate of the church and its leaders who, after receiving the word of the Lord from the Servant of God, they neither embraced God’s words from his servant nor did they sort the face of the Lord. Instead, they threw God’s word by the wayside.

“I want to use this opportunity to thank all the executive members that were present during our meeting on May 9, 2024. As I said during the meeting concerning the church that failed to redeem their brethren, none of them have been redeemed before the face of the Lord. You all stand as a witness.

“Please, when you hear of the falling of the mighty and the crash of the good in numbers and in words, please don’t forget to sound the alarm to them so that they may know where they have lost their grips. Because the words of the Lord have gone out and wouldn’t return without it fulfilling its purpose.

“This is the fate of the church and its leaders after receiving word of the Lord from the servant of God. They neither embraced God’s Words from his Servant nor did they sort the face of the Lord; instead, they threw God’s word by the wayside.”