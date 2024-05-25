Emirship Tussle: Police appeal for calm in Kano

L-R: 16th Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II; Kanor Governor, Abba Yusuf; and 15th Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero

The Commissioner of Police in Kano State, CP Usaini Gumel, has appealed for calm and tranquility in the state amidst the ongoing emirship tussle.

Gumel, in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday, assured the people that the police and security agencies had taken concrete measures to deal with any form of security threats.

The commissioner of Police said that the combined security agencies are fully committed to ensuring peace, progress, and political stability in the state.

He said the security measures in place would guarantee a peaceful atmosphere in the state, particularly following the dissolution of the five Emirates council.

Gumel reiterated that the police, in collaboration with state security agencies, had devised a comprehensive security network to deal decisively with anyone or group of people attempting to undermine the peace in the state.

He urged the public to remain calm and go about their lawful activities, assuring all that the security agencies are working tirelessly to ensure a peaceful and stable environment in the state.