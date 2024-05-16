Emirates has given date for flight resumption to Nigeria – Keyamo

Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, announced that Emirates Airlines has given a confirmed date for resuming flight operations to Nigeria.

The minister made this known on Wednesday in a post on his X page.

He stated this following a meeting with the UAE Ambassador to Nigeria, Salem Saeed Al-Shamsi, at the UAE Embassy in Abuja.

He wrote, “Yesterday, I paid a working visit to the Ambassador of the UAE to Nigeria, His Excellency, Salem Saeed Al-Shamsia at the UAE Embassy in Abuja.

“He handed me a correspondence from the Emirates Airline indicating a definite date of their resumption of flights to Nigeria. That date will be formally announced by Emirates Airlines in a matter of days.”

In October 2022, Emirates Airlines halted flight operations to Nigeria due to challenges in repatriating funds trapped in the country.

Emirates Airline attributed the suspension in October to the issue of approximately $85 million in revenue being trapped in Nigeria.