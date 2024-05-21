Emir of Kano to visit Awujale Wednesday

The Awujale and Paramount Ruler of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Adetona

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The Awujale and Paramount ruler of Ijebuland, Oba Dr. Sikiru Kayode Adetona, will on Wednesday play host to the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero.

A statement signed and made available to newsmen in Abeokuta by the Onigegewura Akile Ijebu, Olatunde Ayinde Oladunjoye, said Alhaji Ado Bayero will visit Oba Adetona, along with eight officials of the Kano Emirate.

In a letter titled Notification of Our Visit to Ijebu Ode Kingdom, dated 19th May, 2024 with reference number KEC/HH/CORR/OOW/VOL.I/768 and personally signed by the Emir of Kano, the purpose of the visit is to pay “respect to His Majesty with intention to strengthen the cordial relationship that has been in existence for several years between Awujale of ljebuland and our father, the late Emir of Kano, Alhaji Ado Bayero, of blessed memory.

The letter reads: “I humbly write to notify His Royal Majesty the Awujale of ljebu-land of our resolve to pay a Royal Visit to ljebu Ode Kingdom, Ogun State, on Wednesday, 22nd May, 2024 with an entourage of 8 officials of Kano Emirate.

“The purpose of our visit is to pay our respect to His Majesty with intention to strengthen the cordial relationship that has been in existence for several years between Awujale of ljebu-land and our father, the late Emir of Kano, Alhaji Ado Bayero of blessed memory.

“At the same time, we will seize the opportunity to felicitate with His Majesty for attaining the age of 90 years, as well as been on the throne for 64 years.

“While we pray and hope the trip will be successful, and we meet Your Majesty in good health, please accept, the assurance of our esteem regards.

“Allah Ya kare mutuncin mu da addinin mu. Allah Ya bamu lafiya da zaman lafiya (May God protect our honor and our religion. May God grant us health and peace).

The visit will hold at the GRA Ijebu Ode residence of Kabiyesi Awujale between 12.00 noon and 2.00pm.