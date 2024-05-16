Emir of Ilorin didn’t order stoppage of Chrislam worship center in Kwara – Spokesperson

…says appropriate measures will be taken to ensure peaceful coexistence

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

Chairman, Kwara State Traditional Rulers Council and Emir of Ilorin Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu Gambari has disowned members of an unidentified Muslim group, who recently stormed a worship center that plays host to both Christian and Islamic services in Alalubosa area of Ilorin.

The revered monarch, however, stressed that appropriate measures will be taken towards ensuring that peaceful co-existence continues to thrive among religions adherents in the Ilorin Emirate and beyond.

Recall that members of an unidentified Muslim group recently stormed a worship centre that plays host to both Christian and Islamic services in the Alalubosa area of Ilorin, the Kwara State capital.

The group members who said they were acting on the instruction of the Emir Ilorin, Gambari, revealed that the worship centre was originally a mosque but has been housing worshippers outside the religion.

But Spokesperson of the monarch, Mallam Abdulazeez Arowona in his reaction to the development said that Emir could not have sent any group a message like that.

Mallam Arowona, in the statement made available to Vanguard Correspondent said that Emir of Ilorin did not send them, that the revered monarch could not have sent any group such message.

He however confirmed that appropriate measures will be taken towards ensuring that peaceful co-existence continues to thrive among religions adherents in the Ilorin Emirate and beyond.

Arowona noted in the statement that,”There is a clear definition of religion and how and when it should be practiced by adherents.

“There is no contradiction in the methods adopted by individuals or groups on how religions should be practiced.

“All hands must be on deck towards ensuring that no religion should be dragged to the mud in the name of promoting ventures to spiritual engagements or deliverance of any kinds.

“Mosques are sacred places of worship for Muslims and should not be used for any other things as contained in the Holy Quran and teachings of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH),” the statement concluded.