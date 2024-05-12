Emeka Offor, EEDC boss donates N100m endowment for UNN development

By Nwabueze Okonkwo

A renowed international philanthropist, Sir Emeka Offor, on Saturday donated N100m endowment fund for the development of the University of Nigeria Nsukka, UNN.

Offor, who is the Executive Chairman of Chrome Group of Companies, as well as Chairman of Enugu Electric Distribution Company, EEDC made the donation shortly after he was awarded the degree of Doctor of Business Administration (Honoris Causa) during the 52nd Convocation of UNN in Nsukka.

Offor, who was represented by Chief Steve Ahaneku, said that the Vice Chancellor of UNN, Prof. Charles Igwe, would be called later to discuss mode of disbursement of the money and the area of development the money would be used in the university.

He said that his foundation, Sir Emeka Offor Foundation, SEOF had been in the fore-front of educational, health and youth empowerment, adding that UNN had been a great beneficiary of his foundation with Books for Africa to the tune of multi-million naira worth of books in various disciplines.

According to Offer fondly called Sir ‘E’ by his peers, SEOF and Books for Africa have donated books worth $30 million Dollars to institutions in 18 African countries in various disciplines, including law, computer science, business administration, political science, among others.

Offor said that not long ago during the COVID-19, the foundation donated 100 fully fitted hospital beds to the University of Nigeri Teaching Hospital, UNTH, Ituku-Ozalla near Enugu to reinforce the desire for Nigerians to have sound health.

He said that in 2010 the foundation endowed a professorial chair worth N20 million in the UNN, adding that it had been quite a time a comprehensive report had been sent across on the endowed chair.

“I appreciate this great institution for this rare and high honour to me and my group,” he said.

Earlier, the Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof Charles Igwe, had explained that the university carefully chose world class personality that met the stringent criteria stipulated for the award of the honorary degrees of the UNN.

Igwe, before Offor’s citaton was read, further explained that as a student and great ambassador of the institution, Offor had distinguished himself in the oil and gas sectors as well as other endeavours he had engaged in.

“Sir Emeka Offor has exceptionally done well in all God has blessed him to engage in; a shining example of simplicity, humility and someone who is fully out to uplift humanity in its entirety, ” he said.

Reacting, Igwe Austine Ndigwe, Eze-Uzu III of Awka Ancient Kingdom, said that Offor deserve the award for his numerous work of charity and philanthropy, adding: “Offor gives to everyone and group without limit”.

Ndigwe called on Nigerians to emulate the spirit of selfless giving of Offor, adding: “Due to his spirit of giving and wiping tears of many, God keep on blessing Sir Emeka Offor”.

Chief Ikenna Ofodeme, Majority Leader of Anambra State House of Assembly, said that Offor had been a great blessing to humanity and had been instrumental to development in communities and institutions in the country.

Ofodeme, who is a member representing Ekwusigo State Constituency, stated that “the people of Anambra are proud to associate with our illustrious son and foremost philanthropist”.

Offor and three others received honourary doctorate degrees from UNN.