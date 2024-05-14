Elerinmo hails Samson Ajao for completing Read-a-thon

…as Samson Ajao sets new Guinness world record of longest reading hours of 215 hours.

By Chris Onuoha

Elerinmo of Erinmo Ijesa town in Osun State, Oba Dr. Michael Odunayo Ajayi, Arowotawaya II, has extended heartfelt congratulations to Osun-born Samson Ajao for breaking the Guinness World Record for the longest hours spent reading aloud in a READ-A-THON event.

The read aloud contest started by Ajao on May 9, at Oshogbo, Osun State capital, saw him challenging the world record holder Rysbai Isakov from Bursa Turkey who held sway with 124 hours read in 2022. However, Samson who completed his breathtaking contest on Tuesday May 14, clocked 215 hours read, above a stipulated 214 stake. He will become the current Guinness World Record holder for the “Read-A-Thon” contest upon confirmation.

Kabiyesi Arowotawaya II expressed his joy and pride in Ajao’s remarkable achievement, stating, “I congratulate you on this outstanding accomplishment. God has graciously answered my prayers.”

Oba Dr. Ajayi’s congratulations come on the heels of his recent visit to Ajao last week Thursday, where he prayed for the young man’s success in his ambitious endeavor. The Elerinmo’s visit and prayers were evidently instrumental in supporting and encouraging Ajao to reach this historic milestone.

The Elerinmo further stated, “Samson Ajao’s dedication and perseverance are truly inspirational. His success not only brings pride to Osun State and Nigeria but also serves as a beacon of motivation for young individuals everywhere. I am overjoyed that my prayers have been answered, and I wish Samson continued success in all his future endeavors.”

Elerinmo also took the opportunity to encourage the youth to believe in themselves and strive to be good ambassadors of their immediate families, towns, and the country. He emphasized the importance of self-confidence, dedication, and community spirit, urging young people to pursue their dreams with determination and integrity.

“Samson Ajao’s record-breaking feat has garnered widespread acclaim and is a testament to the power of hard work, determination, and community support. The entire Erinmo Ijesa community joins Osun and Nigeria in celebrating this momentous achievement,” said Kabiyesi Elerinmo.