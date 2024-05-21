Electricity Crisis: Firm makes case for public, private sector partnership

Schneider Electric has said it intends to bring together private and public sector actors to expand access to energy in sub-Saharan Africa.

It said because 756 million people globally live without electricity, economic and human development are hindered, adding that it is committed to bridging progress and sustainability for all.

The energy company, in a statement, said this as it launched its microgrid solution Villaya Flex at the Alliance for Rural Electrification Energy Access Investment Forum 2024.

According to the statement, the forum, which takes place in Lagos between May 21 and 23, brings together private and public sector actors to expand access to energy, with a focus on sub-Saharan Africa.

It reads: “The International Energy Agency estimates that 756 million people globally live without electricity, hindering economic and human development. Ensuring access to clean and affordable energy is one of the UN Sustainable Development Goals and particularly relevant to sub-Saharan Africa, where an estimated 80% of people without access to electricity live.

“Villaya Flex is a packaged microgrid solution that maximizes clean energy while reducing pollution from genset usage. It was specially designed for communities, facilitating the journey toward decarbonized, independent electricity while meeting today’s energy challenges. The solution can be sized, ordered, commissioned, operated, and maintained easily with high levels of battery storage scalability. It includes the following components: All-in-one hybrid power conversion Unit. 50/100 kVA bidirectional hybrid power conversion unit.

“Battery storage. Capture and store onsite generation to drive resilience, sustainability, and efficiency. Energy control center. A centralized panel to manage multiple energy sources into an intelligent power management system. Advanced and cyber secure easy-to-use digital monitoring platform: EcoStruxure™ Microgrid Advisor (energy production management) EcoStruxure™ Energy Access Expert (demand-side management) EcoStruxure™ Microgrid Build (system design simplification).

“This solution is designed for off-grid communities and remote villages facing energy shortages, limited access to electricity, and high fuel costs. With it, Schneider expands its portfolio of products and solutions that aim to help reach the UN’s 2030 target of universal access to energy.”

Also quoting the Country President of Schneider Electric West Africa, Ajibola Akindele, the statement said: “At this event, Schneider Electric is here to engage in advancing investments for renewable electrification, sustainable electricity access, climate action, and addressing energy skills challenges.”

On his part, SVP Microgrid Line of Business, Schneider Electric, Bala Vinayagam, in a statement, said: “Villaya Flex is a renewable energy solution that provides energy access as a more sustainable and affordable option for off-grid communities.”