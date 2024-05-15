Electricity: African operators urge govts to deploy pension funds to finance hydropower projects

…Grows capacity by 2GW

By Obas Esiedesa, Abuja

Operators of hydro power stations in Africa have called on governments on the continent to deploy long-term finances such as pension funds to pay for hydro power projects due to their huge capital requirements.

Speaking in Abuja ahead of the HydroPower Africa Week holding in Nigeria, the operators under the aegis of the International Hydropower Association, said there is an urgent need to rehabilitate Africa’s aging hydro power plants and to construct new ones to meet the continent’s energy needs.

They disclosed that in 2023 alone, hydropower capacity in Africa grew by two gigawatts, adding however that about 60 percent of hydropower plants on the continent are over 20 years old.

They listed key countries that contributed to the development as Nigeria (740MW), Uganda (408.2MW), Democratic Republic of Congo (381.7MW) and Tanzania (261.7MW).

They stated that access to finance and infrastructural inadequacies are inhibiting further progress across the continent that lacks access to clean, secure and affordable energy and water.

According to Mr. Anton-Louis Oliver, Serengeti Energy and Board member of International Hydropower Association, IHA, pension funds provide the needed long-term financing guarantee for large infrastructure projects.

“Hydropower needs a large amount of money to be built and typically, a large portion of that capital is finance. Getting the right type of finance will lower the cost of energy that the plant can provide. One of the best financing for long term infrastructures like hydropower plants is institutional investors like the pension funds.

“Each country on this continent has got pension funds and you find out that through regulations regarding the pension funds they are restricted from financing and investing in infrastructure projects like hydropower plants”, he stated.

On his part, the Managing Director/CEO Mainstream Energy Solutions Limited and Vice-Chair of IHA, Engr. Lamu Audu, noted that Nigeria and Africa have huge hydropower potentials that have remained largely untapped.

Mainstream is the concessionaire for Kainji, Jebba and the New Zungeru Hydro Power plants in Nigeria.

Engr. Audu stated that “Africa is poised to harness the power of its water resources to drive sustainable development and economic growth through a transformative clean energy transition. With only 10% of the continent’s hydropower potential harnessed, accelerating hydropower development has never been more urgent”.

The operators explained that recent studies commissioned by the African Development Bank (AfDB) and the IHA showed that there is an urgent need for rehabilitating numerous hydropower plants across Africa with the AfDB leading the efforts to upgrade twelve hydropower plants with a US$1 billion investment.

On his part, the, CEO of IHA, Eddie Rich said: “With significant solar power coming onto the African grids, it is imperative that Africa’s hydropower potential is realised to ensure that reliable electricity supply is balanced and readily available. The development of hydropower in Africa is not just about generating electricity; it’s about empowering communities, driving economic growth, and charting a sustainable path towards a clean energy future”.