Elected officials have a duty to serve — Nweke, Delta PDP chairmanship aspirant

Anthony Nweke, chairmanship aspirant on the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP for Oshimili North Local Government Area of Delta state has said elected officials in any capacity have the sacred duty to uplift the living standards of their constituents.

Nweke, who said this in a statement to newsmen in Asaba, the state capital, said, the PDP in his local government needs a dynamic man of impeccable antecedents, declaring he wields a record of meritorious service at all levels of his stewardship to the people and party in the past in business, academics, politics and others.

The graduate of Mathematics from the Ambrose Ali University said his party, the PDP in his local government needs a dynamic man of impeccable antecedents, adding he wields a record of meritorious service at all levels of his stewardship to the people and party in the past and his enormous achievements recorded both in business, academics, politics, and farming that will, add value to the umbrella party towards capacity building her to stand the test of time.

Nweke said his major motivation is to ensure that he builds up the party to strengthen the M.O.R.E agenda of the Governor Sheriff Oborevwori-led PDP administration down to the third tier of government to impact on the lives of the people of Oshimili North, noting that his party at the grassroots need visionary, youthful leadership for more meaningful growth and development that will bring onboard the teeming youths, and elders alike to build a great winning party.

“I am a young man in my forties with sound corporate world experience having worked with Wema Bank PLC 2007 to 2008, Emco oilfield services from 2008 to 2010 and Conoil PLC 2010 to 2012 before going into Entrepreneurship in 2013 where I established Divine Strides Academy and Divine Strides farms.

“In 2018 I established a fashion outfit with the Brand name Cutie Couture which is still standing till date,” Nweke stated, adding that joining active politics in 2013 where he held political offices with the local government under the umbrella party platform and he was also a member of the Sub-electoral Committee at the 2021 National Convention of the major opposition party at the national level.

“I decided to run for the LGA Party Chairmanship position because of the need for leadership in our Great Party the PDP.

“In the just concluded 2023 general elections there was a great gap between our party and the grassroots, which led to frustrations and poor results from the Presidential and NASS assembly elections. I am presenting myself for service being a grassroots person and someone who also has the corporate world, party executive cum councillorship and entrepreneurship experience.

“As public officials are expected to be public servants, if I’m elected Chairman of our great party, the PDP, I will be a bridge between the government and the governed thereby helping our Party to mobilise members,” the party Chieftain stated.