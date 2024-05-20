EFCC under fire as Oba of Benin alleges bribery cover-ups

Oba of Benin

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The Oba of Benin, Omo N’ Omo N’ Oba N’ Edo, Uku Akpolokpolo, Ewuare II, has accused the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) of complicity in corruption and crime.

The monarch made the allegations when he received the newly deployed Benin Zonal Director of EFCC, Mr. Effa Okim, in his palace in Benin City, Edo State.

The Oba expressed disappointment and frustration with the EFCC’s handling of corruption cases, citing instances where the agency allegedly swept glaring fraud evidence under the carpet.

He alleged that some officials of the EFCC have been compromised, taking bribes and aiding criminals to escape justice.

The Oba’s outburst came after a particular criminal investigation involving former palace officials, which he claimed was mishandled by the EFCC.

The royal father said, “We want to draw your attention to one or two grey areas in your operations… It was a young lady that headed that team. It was very difficult.

“They (EFCC) always come and speak gloriously. Actually, when the time comes to assist them, they seem to listen to other parties. What has been told is that they take instructions from the highest bidders.

“You know that I have been known for speaking the truth. I was not happy about certain things that happened with your predecessor.

“How can EFCC boys, especially that girl, be behaving like this? If I was asked to comment on her performance index, I will score her zero. I do not know if she was doing EFCC job or just dancing to the tunes of people that were giving her money.

“At the time we were trying to assist EFCC, the report we keep getting was negative, and I was not happy about it.”

Earlier, Mr. Okim appealed to the Oba to support the financial crimes advocacy, noting that Edo State ranks second behind Lagos State in financial crime index in Nigeria.

As the controversy continues to unfold, Nigerians are watching with keen interest to see how the EFCC will respond to the allegations and whether the agency will take concrete steps to address the concerns of the Oba of Benin and the people.