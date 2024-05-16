EFCC seizes 44 truckloads of minerals

EFCC

By Luminous Jannamike

In a major breakthrough in the fight against illegal mining and economic sabotage, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has seized 44 truckloads of solid minerals worth millions of naira.

The seizure, which was carried out in a sting operation in Kwara State, is part of the EFCC’s efforts to tackle the illegal mining and smuggling of solid minerals in the country.

According to the EFCC, the seized minerals include lithium, lepidolite, marble, and gold, which are highly sought after in the international market.

The EFCC’s Acting Zonal Director, Harry Erin, described the seizure as a significant milestone in the fight against corruption and economic sabotage.

Erin said, “This seizure is a clear indication of our determination to tackle the illegal mining and smuggling of solid minerals in the country.

“We will continue to work with other security agencies to ensure that those involved in this illegal activity are brought to justice.”

The Commander of the Nigerian Army’s 22 Armoured Brigade, Brigadier General Oluwafemi D. Williams, commended the EFCC for its efforts in tackling illegal mining and smuggling.

“The Nigerian Army is committed to supporting the EFCC in its efforts to tackle economic sabotage and corruption.

“We will continue to work together to ensure that our country’s resources are protected and used for the benefit of all Nigerians,” Williams said.

The Comptroller of the Nigerian Customs Service, Kwara Command, Faith M. Ojeifo, also praised the EFCC for its efforts in tackling illegal mining and smuggling.

Ojeifo said, “The Nigerian Customs Service is committed to working with the EFCC to tackle illegal mining and smuggling.

“We will continue to work together to ensure that our country’s resources are protected and used for the benefit of all Nigerians.”

The EFCC’s investigation revealed that the seized minerals were mined illegally in various locations in Kwara State and were being transported to ports for export.

The commission has vowed to continue its crackdown on illegal mining and smuggling of solid minerals, which is estimated to be worth billions of naira annually.