EFCC seeks Media collaboration in war against criminality

EFCC Chairman, Ola Olukoyede

By Jimitota Onoyume & Akpokona Omafuaire, Warri

THE Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Benin Zonal Command has sought a robust media collaboration to prevent and curtail crimes in the command.

Mr Effa Okim, Acting Zonal Director of the Benin zone, made the plea on Tuesday during a familiarisation visit to the secretariat of the Warri Correspondents Chapel of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ).

Okim who led other personnel of the commission, expressed displeasure over the high rate and spread of crime in the Benin which comprised; Edo, Delta and Ondo States.

Okim said that the visit was to enable the anti-graft agency to deliberate with the media on how to collectively reduced the visibility of crimes from the streets.

He said that Edo and Delta been a custodians of culture were brave and courageous people and urged parents to morally guard their wards.

“Barely a month that I have resumed as acting zonal director in the Benin command, I was shocked by the reality of crime there. I called my team to deliberate on how to eradicate the crime rate.

“I realised that we cannot succeed without partnering with the media. We have to do of more preventive rather than reactive.

“Let us collaborate with serious stakeholders, sensitise them for the need for stronger bonds, synergy and partnership. So that in turn, they can also communicate with the parents and their children.

“And let us see how far that can take us through. Having done all that, anybody who decides to be deviant of course, will be hit by the law,” he said.

The EFCC Director said that the anti-graft agency was an enforcer of the law adding the partnership with the media was not personal but for professional reasons.

Okim said that the role of the media had been very vital to the success of the commission since its creation in 2003.

Earlier, Warri Correspondents Chapel Chairman, Mr Victor Okpomor thanked the commission for the visit and assured that the media would partner them in the overall interest of the society.