EFCC arrests 64 suspected internet fraudsters in Osun

By Soni Daniel, Abuja

Investigators of the Ibadan Zonal Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, have arrested 64 suspected internet fraudsters in Osun State.

The suspected cybercriminals were arrested in Ede, Osun State following actionable intelligence on their suspicious fraudulent activities in their environs.

Items recovered from them include, 18 exotic vehicles, 18 laptops, 112 mobile phones, three Play Station games, five motorcycles and other incriminating documents among others.

The Spokesman for EFCC Dele Oyewale said the suspects would be charged to court upon conclusion of investigations.