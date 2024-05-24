EFCC arrests 46 suspected fraudsters, charges 2 with currency racketeering

EFCC

By Luminous Jannamike

In a sting operation that lasted several hours, the Enugu Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested 46 suspected internet fraudsters in Awka, Anambra State.

The operation, which was carried out in the early hours of Friday, followed a credible intelligence report linking the suspects to various cybercrime activities in the state.

According to a statement by the EFCC Spokesman, Dele Oyewale, the suspects, who are mostly in their 20s and 30s, were arrested at various locations in Awka, including their hideouts and residences.

The Commission’s operatives recovered several items from the suspects, such as mobile phones, laptops, and exotic cars.

The suspects arrested during the sting operation are currently being interrogated and will be charged in court as soon as investigations are concluded.

The EFCC has also seized the items recovered from the suspects and will conduct further analysis to determine their involvement in cybercrime activities.

In a related development, the EFCC has also arraigned two individuals, Onwuka Chimezie Henry and Ekene Ibegbu, before Justice F. O. Giwa-Ogunbanjo of the Federal High Court sitting in Enugu, on a two-count charge bordering on currency racketeering and operating a bureau de change business without a valid license.

The EFCC alleged that the duo conspired to carry out the illegal activities, which contravene the provisions of the Banks and Other Financial Institutions Act, 2020.

They pleaded not guilty to the charges and were granted bail in the sum of N1 million each, with two sureties in like sum. The sureties must have a verifiable address and show evidence of tax payment.

The EFCC’s Enugu Zonal Commander, Oshodi Johnson, described the arrests and arraignments as a major breakthrough in the Commission’s efforts to combat fraud and corruption in the country.

He vowed that the EFCC would continue to work tirelessly to identify and prosecute individuals involved in illegal activities, including internet fraud and currency racketeering.