EFCC arrests 44 suspected internet fraudsters in Calabar

By Soni Daniel, Abuja

Investigators at the Uyo Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, have arrested forty-four(44) suspected internet fraudsters.

The Spokesman for the EFCC Dele Oyewale said the suspected fraudsters were arrested in an early morning sting operation on Thursday at Satellite town, Tinapa junction and parliamentary extension areas of Calabar in Cross River State.

Oyewqle listed the Items recovered from them to include six exotic cars, 16 laptops and 38 mobile phones.

The statment said the suspects would be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.