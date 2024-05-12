EFCC arrests 26 suspected internet fraudsters in Port Harcourt

By Soni Daniel, Abuja

Operatives of the Port Harcourt Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission have arrested 26 suspected internet fraudsters at the Nigeria Television Authority and Choba axes of Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

They were arrested following credible intelligence on their suspected involvement in internet-related activities.

According to EFCC’s Spokesman Dele Oyewale, items recovered from them are different brands of phones, laptops and six exotic cars.

Oyewale said that the suspects would be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.