Edo guber: Labour Party unveils Campaign Council

The Labour Party (LP) in Edo on Saturday, announced its campaign council for the upcoming governorship election scheduled for Sept. 21.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the council, led by Rev. Sam Omede as Director-General and Dr Ehikioya Agboga as Deputy, will be inaugurated on May 13.

Other members of the council are Sen. Ned Imasuen (Edo South) Reps Esosa Iyawe and Murphy Osaro Omoruyi (Oredo and Egor/Ikpoba Okha) federal constituencies respectively.

Mr Kelly Ogbaloi, State Chairman of the party unveiled the members of the campaign council while addressing journalists at the party’s secretariat in Benin.

This was after a stakeholders met the State Working Committee with senatorial, local government leaders and executives across the 18 local government areas of the state.

Ogbaloi said: ” in preparation for the upcoming election, we have meticulously selected individuals of impeccable character to lead the State Campaign Council and local government campaign committees

He also appealed to members to leverage the forthcoming new voters’ registration exercise to expand the voter’s base as well as ensure broader participation in the electoral process.

“A robust membership drive shall be launched to attract new members and reconcile with disenchanted individuals who have legitimate grievances,” he added.

The LP chairman said that Ken Omusi the party’s youth leader had been suspended from the party for anti-party activities, announcing Dan Ero from Oredo local government as his replacement

He added that the suspension on some members, excluding Ken Omusi, had been lifted.

According to him, a reconciliation committee will be set up to ensure peace among aggrieved party members ahead of the election