Edo family celebrates King Charles III, urges payment of patriarch’s entitlements

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE family of late Sir Ededuna Walter Obaseki has celebrated the England monarch , King Charles III on his one year anniversary where they commended his intention to celebrate world war II veterans for their efforts in fighting for global unity which they said their patriarch belong.

A statement by Mercy Ededuna Obaseki on behalf of the direct descendants of Walter Obaseki appealed to the monarch to ensure they get their patriarch’s entitlements adding that the same request has been sent to the Nigerian Senate through the Senate President, Godswill Akoabio and the House of Representatives through the Speaker, Hon Tajudeen Abbas.

Part of the statement issued in Benin City on Tuesday reads that “we also want to use this opportunity to once again say a big thank you to the British Government for preserving the records of our father Capt. Sir Ededuna Walter Obaseki (GCB GCMG GBE CBE OM CH PC).

Although there are some charlatans who do not know that there is a limit to false patriarchal adulation and as such they have tried to bend things, but we pray that The King starts soon, the Colonial Legacy review in Nigeria because it is so important to us.

“When we heard that His Majesty will review Colonial Legacy, our Joy knew no bounds, and this feeling of great joy increased more abundantly when we saw that indeed he was already doing this.We watched with great happiness and excitement, The King presenting replacement World War II Medals in Kenya to the Veterans of The Second World War.”

The statement said the family hoped that the king would make the British and Nigerian government meet their demands of getting their father’s entitlements because “Our father was a Captain of The British Merchant Navy, a World War II Veteran and a recipient of The World War II Campaigns and Gallantry Medals of Honour; The 1939 – 1945 Star, Atlantic Star, Italy Star and British War Medal awarded to our father and other officers and seamen of The British Merchant Navy by HRM King George VI.

“Ededuna Walter Obaseki was a Pioneer Industrialist, Governor, Prime Minister and Head of Government and he handled The British Trade and Administration in Southern Nigeria that brought great Success to Nigeria in many areas like Modern Agriculture, Education, Healthcare, and Maritime Shipping, the forming, Shaping and Developing of The Navies during the time of The boom that both Countries enjoyed and its Citizens can still speak well of in sheer Glories of remarkable advancement today.

“In our letters sent to the National Assembly on the 12th of March 2024 and duly signed by Mercy Edenuna Obaseki now before Distinguished Senator Godswill Obot Akpabio and the Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas asks for empowerment and support for the descendants of Capt. Ededuna Walter Obaseki’s.”

The statement said Obaseki pioneered industrialism, agriculture, education, health, maritime in many parts of Nigeria.