Edo election: INEC fixes May 27 to start distribution of PVCs

INEC Chairman, Prof Mahmood Yakubu

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Edo will begin the distribution of about 373,030 uncollected Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) on May 27.

The state Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Dr Anugbum Onuoha, made this known in Benin on Thursday during a stakeholders’ meeting on the forthcoming Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise.

Onuoha stated that the PVC collection exercise would be done side-by-side with the CVR exercise, also scheduled for May 27.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, had announced to begin the CVR exercise in Edo and Ondo ahead of the governorship elections in the two states.

Onuoha says while the statistics of registered voters in Edo is 2,501,081, collected PVC is 2,128,288 and uncollected PVCs stand at 373,030.

He said both the CVR and the PVC collection would be a 10-day exercise, starting from May 27 to June 5, from 9.00 a.m. to 3.00 p.m. daily, including weekends.

The REC explained that the exercise would be conducted in the 192 wards and the state headquarters of INEC in Edo.

He also disclosed that each registration centre would be managed by two officials drawn from the commission and the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

“In addition to the registration of voters, the commission will also make available the uncollected PVCs for collection during CVR.

“Also note that no PVC will be collected by proxy. Registered voters should come in person to collect their cards.

“There will be no pre-registration option because of time constraints,” he said.

Onuoha, however, appealed for the support of the media, Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), traditional rulers and religious leaders in encouraging voters to locate and pick up their PVCs.

According to him, the commission has published the final list of candidates for the Edo governorship election following the conclusion of primaries of the political parties.

The Deputy Director, Voter Registry, INEC Abuja, Mrs Doris Kande-Wyom, who took stakeholders through CVR processes, appealed to them to mobilise prospective registrants for the exercise.

NAN reports the meeting had in attendance the chairmen of political parties, religious leaders, traditional rulers, security agencies, and CSOs among others.