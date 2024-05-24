Edo 2024: Ex-PCC boss Alari dumps APC

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

AHEAD of the September 2024 governorship election in Edo State, a former Federal Commissioner of the Public Complaints Commission, PCC and stalwart of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the state, Barrister Felix Alari, has resigned his membership of the party.

In a letter dated 20th May 2024, addressed to the leadership of the party, Barrister Alari said, “This decision has been necessitated by the way and manner the affairs of the party have been conducted, especially, the party primaries and other sundry issues.”

He further said, “Having being in this party from inception and having endeavoured over the years to work hard within the party framework to help to build a virile political party, it has however, become clear to me that this party has lost focus and has largely deviated from its core values.

“Edo state APC today is a highly disorganised political party, operated by myopic and egoistic mediocre who have little or no regard whatsoever for intellects and party loyalty and democratic principles.

“I will always cherish the experience and relationships formed during my long sojourn in APC but I cannot in all sincerity and good conscience continue to be part of a party that had abandoned the original principles and the ideals it once cherished.”

The former APC Chieftain in an interview said, “judging from the current state of economic hardship, insecurity and hopelessness in the land, no right thinking Edo person will vote APC.

“Edo people must understand that a vote for APC candidate is a vote for poverty, corruption loathing of our common patrimony, thuggery and an endorsement of continuous hardship.”