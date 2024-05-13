Edo 2024: Deputy Governor tackles Akpata over alleged sponsorship of crisis

NBA President, Olumide Akpata

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE Edo State deputy governor, Marvellous Omobayo has carpeted the governorship candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Olumide Akpata for allegedly accusing him of sponsoring the crisis in the party.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to Omobayo, Victor Adefemi yesterday said Omobayo had been building the LP even before Akpata joined to the extent that in 2020 he was the deputy governorship candidate just as he refused to be part of the monetization process that led to the primary of the LP.

He said he agreed to be the deputy governor of the state because of his love for his marginalized people and local government area which Governor Godwin Obaseki was trying to assuage.

He said “High Chief Omobayo wishes to remind Barrister Akpata that he was one of the major Labour Party stalwarts who deployed his personal resources and links to make the Labour Party strong and attractive to Akpata in Edo State.

“He contested as Deputy Governor with Honourable Isaiah Osifo on the platform of Labour Party in 2020 and thereafter, remained committed to the principles of the party leading to his contest for Akoko Edo Federal Constituency in 2023 general election, before the entrance of Barrister Akpata into the party.

“Olumide Akpata must be reminded that the popularity of High Chief Godwins Marvellous Omobayo cuts across other major political parties, on account of his rational, humble, energetic, non-violent, principled, people-centred and result-oriented irresistible model of politics.

“The philosophy of the Deputy Governor in his own words is: “Politics is a divine call for me and I am committed to it. Akoko-Edo lacks practical leadership. I don’t take politics as a means of survival, but as a hobby to make everyone happy. But most people don’t buy the idea. I have to stick to it. We have to show that if we have power, we will not ostracise people.

“He is loyal to patriotism, to his people, to justice, equity and good life. Any political party that does not follow these principles of life cannot have my loyalty.”

“The Deputy Governor’s decision to accept the PDP’s genuine offer was predicated on sound principles of equity and vision for his people and Edo State.

“Also, during the run up to the Labour Party Primaries earlier this year, he showed exemplary leadership by refusing to be part of all the violent intrigues and ‘monetary melodramas’ that led to the emergence of Olumide Akpata as LP’s governorship candidate.

“Nobody, including Akpata, can accuse him of accepting anything from him to facilitate their emergence, and it is good to state that his political structure transcends tribe, party and ethnic sentiments.”