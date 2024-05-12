Economy: Adopt geospatial solutions for growth – Expert urges Nigerian govts

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

A renowned professional surveyor, Olusola Atilola has urged governments at all levels to use geo-spatial solutions for economic growth in Nigeria.

Geospatial is the use of any data that is indicated by or related to a geographic location.

Examples of geospatial data include: weather maps, real estate listings, contacts lists, traffic and accident data, and other points of interest.

Meanwhile, Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has said the collaboration between his government and the Nigerian Institution of Surveyors, NIS, has been instrumental to advancing governance in the state through the THEMES Plus Development Agenda, designed to transform the state.

Sanwo-Olu, and Atilola, spoke at the 2024 Fellows Investiture ceremony of the Nigerian Institution of Surveyors, NIS, held in Ikeja area of the state at the weekend.

Sanwo-Olu, said that his administration would continue to collaborate with the NIS towards achieving the THEMES PLUS developmental agenda and making Lagos a mega city and economy.

Congratulating the newly-inducted fellows, Sanwo-Olu said his government would not relent in collaborating with surveyors in ensuring a vibrant, healthy, prosperous, sustainable, more resilient and livable environment for all residents.

The governor, who commended the institution on the numerous feats it has achieved over the years, stated, “My administration is committed to upholding standards set forth by the NIS.”

According to Sanwo-Olu, “The NIS has a long and cherished legacy since 1934. It has charted a course of integrity and professionalism shaping the landscape of our nation.”

The governor who commended the chairman of the institute for furthering the ideals of the NIS and ensuring that the state also can go into the survey domain, noted that the surveyors have demonstrated steadfast commitment to the profession through exceptional contributions and upholding the values of

the institution in the state and in its various endeavours.

Sanwo-Olu, also said that the institution has demonstrated a steadfast commitment to excellence in their professional endeavours.

Atilola, Chairman, Board of Fellows, Olusola Atilola, said the event was to honour members who had made great contributions and achieved standard excellence in their profession, urging them to be loyal and good ambassadors.

He, however, urged governments at all levels to use geo spatial solutions for economic growth.

Also at the event, the guest speaker and a member, House of Representatives Ajeromi/Ifelodun Federal Constituency, Lagos, Kalejaiye Paul, who spoke on the “Dynamics of Leadership and Dilemma of Followership”, urged Nigerians to persevere, be patient and tolerant as President Bola Tinubu’s government fixes the current situation in the country.

Pleading with the citizens to be patient with the Tinubu led Federal Government, the lawmaker said: “Nigeria is 64 years old and has been governed by so many leaders. This has been very bad before Tinubu. We are in incubation time, a time to take surveys. No matter what you know about a nation, when you sit on the seat, the dynamics of leadership will take over. What we see today is an- interplay of the dynamics of leadership.

“Asiwaju is going to get over the dynamics. I am very sure of this. The nation can never be tired.

“We don’t have a choice, we don’t have another nation, this is our country. To be tired is not the solution. The solution is the role complementability, ” he added.

Also, President of the NIS, Mathew Ibitoye, said the programme was a call to greater responsibilities as a custodian of professional standards and collective value, urging the newly inducted fellows to be exemplary leaders who should be emulated for their significant contributions and innovative skills.

Ibitoye said there was need for continuous growth and improvement on how they administered things.