Ebonyi Assembly approves N518m for conduct of LG elections 

By Peter Okutu

The Ebonyi State House of Assembly has approved a total sum of five hundred and eighteen million, two hundred and sixty thousand naira naira (N518,260,000) for the conduct of the forthcoming Local Government Area election in the State.

The Ebonyi State Independent Electoral Commission, EBSIEC had through the State Governor, Francis Nwifuru requested the money for the smooth conduct of the election slated to hold on July 20th 2024.

The Speaker of State House of Assembly, Hon Moses Odanwa during plenary at the Assembly Chambers, Nkaliki read the letter from Governor Nwifuru, requesting the approval of the budget for the election.

Hon Odanwu explained that the proposal includes the payment of clerks, Adhoc Staff as well as pre-election training.

Some of the House members, who spoke during the plenary includes, the Deputy Whip, Hon Arinze Chukwu representing Ishelu South State Constituency, Hon Onyebuchi Ogbadu, Ivo State Constituency and Hon Esther Agwu of Ohaukwu North State Constituency.

The members urged their colleagues to support and approve EBSIEC’s proposal for immediate commencement of electoral activities for the smooth conduct of the election.

They noted that the election will produce successors of the incumbent Chairmen and Councillors whose tenure will expire on the 1st September 2024

The House Members noted that the election will give the opportunity for substantive Chairmen and Councillors, instead of alternatively appointing unelected individuals to the positions.

“The election will give room for a democratic principles that will engender orderliness and speedy development in the hinterlands.”

After deliberating on the matter, the Speaker of the House put the motion to vote and it was unanimously adopted following a motion moved by Hon Chikezie Igu representing Ohaozara East and supported by Abiri Godwin Abiri representing Izzi West Constituency.

The Speaker charged EBSIEC to ensure that a free, fair and credible election was conducted to reflect the will of the electorate and directed the Clerk of the House to do a Memo to the State Governor informing him of the House approval of EBSIEC budget for the Area Council election.