DSS arrests Agosasa suspects involved in Obaship crisis

DSS operatives

Operatives of Ogun State Department of State Service, DSS, have apprehended the suspects allegedly involved in Agosasa community in Ipokia Local Government Area of Ogun State obaship crisis namely Fatai Ajibola (Oga Ilu Agosasa ) and self acclaimed community youth leader, Sunday Oyero.

Acting on a tip off, the State Command of the agency monitored the movements of Ajibola and Oyero around Ilaro, where they were said to be answering charges relating to arson among others.

Findings revealed that a High Court Judge, Justice A. Shobayo, was done with the case and sensing the presence of police operatives outside the court, the fugitives triggered alarm of impending arrest, which necessitated Justice Shobayo’s invitation of an operative, hence affording them the opportunity to clarify their mission.

Both Ajibola and Oyero were alleged to have sponsored incidents at Agosasa prior to and in the aftermath of Akinpelu’s official coronation, leaving the community in despair, thereby necessitating several invitations by the DSS, which got rebuffed by duo.

A source said the agency had to move for the suspects following hint about their presence on Nigeria territory.

However, the duo got apprehended in their vehicles outside the court.

The source said the arrested suspects are cooling their heels at State Command of the service in Abeokuta, for further investigation.